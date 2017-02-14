State Police investigating fatal crash involving ambulance

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 5 in Dunkirk.

Police say an EmergyCare ambulance was traveling eastbound on Route 5 when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

The ambulance was transporting 77-year-old Arthur McArthur of Dunkirk from a hospital in Pittsburgh to a nursing home in Chautauqua County. McCarthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ambulance was the only vehicle involved.

The crash is under investigation.