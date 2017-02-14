State Police investigating fatal crash involving ambulance

By Published: Updated:
PHOTOS: Justin Gould, WNY News Now
PHOTOS: Justin Gould, WNY News Now

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 5 in Dunkirk.

Police say an EmergyCare ambulance was traveling eastbound on Route 5 when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

The ambulance was transporting 77-year-old Arthur McArthur of Dunkirk from a hospital in Pittsburgh to a nursing home in Chautauqua County. McCarthur was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ambulance was the only vehicle involved.

The crash is under investigation.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s