Suspect in Lockport hospital incident pleads guilty to attempted robbery

By Published: Updated:
Adam Kibler

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man originally charged with robbing a Lockport hospital of drugs pleaded guilty to attempted robbery Tuesday.

Adam Kibler was arrested in relation to the incident at Eastern Niagara Hospital in May. Authorities said that it appeared he had guns and a bomb in his bag during the incident, but they were fakes.

In the past, Kibler was a patient of Dr. Eugene Gosy, the doctor who was indicted on 114 counts of illegally prescribing narcotics and released on $250,000 bail.

Kibler will be released for drug treatment while awaiting his May 30 sentencing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s