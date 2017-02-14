Suspect in Lockport hospital incident pleads guilty to attempted robbery

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man originally charged with robbing a Lockport hospital of drugs pleaded guilty to attempted robbery Tuesday.

Adam Kibler was arrested in relation to the incident at Eastern Niagara Hospital in May. Authorities said that it appeared he had guns and a bomb in his bag during the incident, but they were fakes.

In the past, Kibler was a patient of Dr. Eugene Gosy, the doctor who was indicted on 114 counts of illegally prescribing narcotics and released on $250,000 bail.

Kibler will be released for drug treatment while awaiting his May 30 sentencing.