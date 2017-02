AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Valentine’s Day, the TGI Friday’s restaurant at Transit Rd. and Main St. in Amherst will no longer open its doors.

News 4 confirmed on Tuesday that they will be shutting down after the close of business.

TGI Friday’s still has restaurants in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, Blasdell and Amherst.