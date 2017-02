BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – It looks like the Explore & More Children’s Museum planned for Canalside will move forward.

Planning Board members recommended a plan from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation be approved.

The development corporation makes the final decision today.

The 43,000 sq.ft., four-story building will be located on the South Aud Block of Canalside.

They hope to break ground in March and open the museum in late 2018.