Verdict reached in case of boy who vanished in NYC in 1979

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a little boy in 1979.

Pedro Hernandez, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, confessed to choking Etan Patz. But his attorney Harvey Fishbein has said that his mentally ill client made it up and that the evidence points to another suspect in the case.

The 6-year-old boy vanished on his way to school on May 25, his face was among the first on milk cartons.

The jury sent out a note Tuesday after nine days of deliberations.

An earlier prosecution ended in mistrial after jurors could not agree after 18 days; all but one wanted to convict.

