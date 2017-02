WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WIVB) – A Dog from Williamsville will be competing to be the best of the best.

News 4 is staying in touch with Mary from Williamsville.

She has a Leonberger participating at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York City.

He will compete today around 1:30 p.m. in the working dogs category.

The Leonbergers were bred in Germany. Their appearance resembles the lion on the city of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg’s town crest.