ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from LeRoy has been charged with raping young children.

Attica police say an alleged victim of Leonard Hahn IV informed a school official about what he allegedly did.

After this, another victim came forward, resulting in multiple charges against Hahn, police say. The alleged victims were younger than 11 years old.

According to police, Hahn had previous associations with the victims.

Hahn was jailed in Genesee County on $100,000 bail.