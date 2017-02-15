Woman struck by vehicle on Niagara Falls Blvd.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Town of Tonawanda Police were called to Niagara Falls Blvd. and Thistle Ave. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian is a 22-year-old woman who was transported to ECMC. She was in stable condition.

The woman was crossing from Amherst to the Tonawanda side of the road. There was no cross walk and no signal, and police say she was running across the street.

The car was headed south on Niagara Falls Blvd. and was traveling in the lane closest to the curb.

No charges will be filed against the driver.