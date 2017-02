TOWN OF ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charges are pending after a two-vehicle crash sent three people to ECMC.

On Wednesday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old Forestville man’s vehicle spun out of control on Route 219 in Ashford. It was struck by a southbound van driven by a 46-year-old Amherst resident.

Both drivers, and a passenger in the Forestville man’s vehicle, were taken to ECMC for trauma.

The accident is under investigation.