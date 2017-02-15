Free rabies immunization clinics announced in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) released the dates of five free rabies immunization clinics for pets happening this year.

In 2016, the NCDOH investigated 580 animal bite cases. Rabies was confirmed in 11 animals, most of which were raccoons.

If unvaccinated pets come in contact with a rabid animal, they must either be killed or quarantined for six months at the owner’s expense.

“Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats,” the NCDOH says.

Here are the dates of the rabies immunization clinics:

Sat., March 11 (2-4 p.m.) – Town of Somerset Highway Garage, 8700 Haight Rd., Somerset

Sat., June 10 (9-11 a.m.) – Hyde Park-Oasis/Centennial Pavilion, 911 Robbins Dr., Niagara Falls

Sat., July 15 (9-11 a.m.) – Town of Wilson Highway Garage, 3356 Wilson-Cambria Rd., Wilson

Sat., September 16 (9-11 a.m.) – Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Rd., Lockport

Sat., December 2 (2-4 p.m.) – North Tonawanda Public Works Department, 758 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda