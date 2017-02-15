Grand Island schools warn of suspicious incident involving man and student

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Superintendent of Grand Island Central School District is warning residents about a suspicious incident.

Superintendent Brian Graham says the school was alerted of an incident near or around Oak Ridge Rd. that happened Tuesday night.

During that time, the school says an older man in a blue Toyota van tried to speak with a female middle school student from the neighborhood.

Graham asks that parents take time to talk with their children about “safety and stranger danger.”

