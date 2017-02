BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga’s Dom Welch inched even closer to the section six all-time scoring record on Wednesday night, scoring 41 points against Lake Shore. welch now needs 100 points to break the record held by Ritchie Campbell.

Jamestown traveled to Williamsville North seeking a share of the ECIC I title. The Red Raiders won 77-59, James Rojas led the way with 27 points.

In the ECIC III, East Aurora wrapped up the division title with a win over Maryvale.