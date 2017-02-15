Phone scam targeting Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phone scam is targeting residents of Chautauqua County.

The Village of Mayville says they have received three phone calls from local businesses regarding electric bills that are supposedly past due.

The village says that the calls are part of a scam and are not associated with the village’s electric department. The village does not accept any payments through phone calls.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office at (716) 753-4231. Residents can also call the Village of Mayville Clerk’s office at 753-2125.