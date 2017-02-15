Study: Millenials are the most dangerous drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new study from AAA may have you trying to avoid millenials.

The study shows 88 percent of young millenials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days. The report ranks them as the most dangerous drivers.

Here are some of the results of the study:

Drivers ages 19-24: 88.4 percent Drivers ages 25-39: 79.2 percent Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2 percent Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3 percent Drivers ages 75+: 69.1 percent Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3 percent

Texting, speeding and running red lights create a real risk for crashes, according to the study.

More than half of drivers in every age group have texted while driving in the last 30 days.

Experts suggest putting your phone in a place where you simply cannot reach it.

Here are the rest of the study’s statistics:

Texting While Driving

Drivers ages 19-24 were 1.6 times as likely as all drivers to report having read a text message or e-mail while driving in the last 30 days (66.1 percent vs. 40.2 percent).

Drivers ages 19-24 were nearly twice as likely as all drivers to report having typed or sent a text message or e-mail while driving (59.3 percent vs. 31.4 percent).

Speeding

Drivers ages 19-24 were 1.4 times as likely as all drivers to report having driven 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street.

Nearly 12 percent of drivers ages 19-24 reported feeling that it is acceptable to drive 10 mph over the speed limit in a school zone, compared to less than 5 percent of all drivers.

Red- Light Running

Nearly 50 percent of drivers ages 19-24 reported driving through a light that had just turned red when they could have stopped safely, compared to 36 percent of all drivers.

Nearly 14 percent of drivers ages 19-24 reported feeling that it is acceptable to drive through a light that just turned red, when they could have stopped safely, compared to about 6 percent of all drivers.