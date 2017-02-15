The Audcast, Episode 18: Gut-check time

With time still remaining for the Sabres to make a run at the playoffs, frustrations seem to have boiled over. Could it be the spark this team needs?

Published: Updated:
The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the eighteenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon take a look at the many undercurrents of this Buffalo Sabres team, from the impending trade deadline to roster issues – and then to the current that spilled over to the surface in the form of Robin Lehner’s pointed comments after a recent loss to Vancouver.

The Sabres immediately rebounded with a 3-2 win in Ottawa… but what is to make of the frustrations vented? That and much more on the latest episode. Click below to play or to download to your computer or mobile device.

