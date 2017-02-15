Time-lapse video showcases construction of Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is getting closer to completion, as Women & Children’s Hospital announced construction progress has nearly reached 85 percent.

The new hospital plans to open its doors in November.

Ground was broken in October 2014, and at the end of this past year, the last of the building’s 12-floor structure was finished.

“As we kick off this monumental year for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, we are excited to round the corner with construction and remain on track to move in November,” Allegra Jaros, president of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, said. “With every beam erected and floor poured, we are one step closer to continuing the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo’s 125-year legacy of bringing the best comprehensive, pediatric care to the women and children of Western New York.”

The new hospital will link with Buffalo General Hospital, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the new University at Buffalo Medical School, the Gates Vascular Institute and more.

Take a look at how far workers have come with construction since 2014 in the time lapse video below, courtesy of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo:

