Time-lapse video showcases construction of Oishei Children’s Hospital

By Published: Updated:
oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is getting closer to completion, as Women & Children’s Hospital announced construction progress has nearly reached 85 percent.

The new hospital plans to open its doors in November.

Ground was broken in October 2014, and at the end of this past year, the last of the building’s 12-floor structure was finished.

“As we kick off this monumental year for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, we are excited to round the corner with construction and remain on track to move in November,” Allegra Jaros, president of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, said. “With every beam erected and floor poured, we are one step closer to continuing the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo’s 125-year legacy of bringing the best comprehensive, pediatric care to the women and children of Western New York.”

The new hospital will link with Buffalo General Hospital, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, the new University at Buffalo Medical School, the Gates Vascular Institute and more.

Take a look at how far workers have come with construction since 2014 in the time lapse video below, courtesy of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s