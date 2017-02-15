Woman accused of driving drunk with stun gun in vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was accused of speeding while drunk, and having a stun gun in the City of Tonawanda.

Renee Thornton, 28, was stopped by police, who said she was driving 49 MPH in a 30 MPH zone on Main St.

Police say Thornton showed signs of intoxication and told them she had been drinking “mixed drinks on Allen St.” Authorities say they found a pink electronic stun gun in her vehicle.

Thornton was charged with DWI, speeding and possession of a weapon, and refused any tests, police say.

She was taken into custody on $250 bail.

