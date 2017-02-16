10th annual Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday

Related Coverage Online sign-ups for Pond Hockey tournament start Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The tenth annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament returns for a tenth year on Friday.

The tournament will feature more than 240 hockey games and a variety of entertainment, including fireworks, a GIF photo booth and an exhibition game featuring the Buffalo police and the city’s fire department.

Here is the schedule of events for the tournament, which takes place at Buffalo RiverWorks at 359 Ganson St.

Friday, February 17, 2017

1:00 p.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day one Tournament play

1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. David Arrigo Painting

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Live performance by MoChester

Saturday, February 18, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth

10:10 a.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day Two Tournament play continues

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Shuttle from Sabres game to RiverWorks

4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.: Unofficial Team USA vs. Team Canada Sled Exhibition Game

5:40 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.: Ice Bubble Hockey for select players and fans

6:10 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.: Buffalo Police vs. Buffalo Fire Exhibition Game (coached by Sabres Alumni Daryl Shannon and Mike Wilson)

7:00 p.m.: Fireworks show commemorating 10 years of the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament

Sunday, February 19, 201 7

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth

10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Day 3 Tournament play continues

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Sunday Funday Brunch

11:00 a.m. – Noon: Performance by a local DJ

Noon – 2:00 p.m.: Performance by New York City based DJ group Solidisco

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals