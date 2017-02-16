10th annual Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The tenth annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament returns for a tenth year on Friday.
The tournament will feature more than 240 hockey games and a variety of entertainment, including fireworks, a GIF photo booth and an exhibition game featuring the Buffalo police and the city’s fire department.
Here is the schedule of events for the tournament, which takes place at Buffalo RiverWorks at 359 Ganson St.
Friday, February 17, 2017
1:00 p.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day one Tournament play
1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. David Arrigo Painting
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Live performance by MoChester
Saturday, February 18, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth
10:10 a.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day Two Tournament play continues
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Shuttle from Sabres game to RiverWorks
4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.: Unofficial Team USA vs. Team Canada Sled Exhibition Game
5:40 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.: Ice Bubble Hockey for select players and fans
6:10 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.: Buffalo Police vs. Buffalo Fire Exhibition Game (coached by Sabres Alumni Daryl Shannon and Mike Wilson)
7:00 p.m.: Fireworks show commemorating 10 years of the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament
Sunday, February 19, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting
10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth
10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Day 3 Tournament play continues
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Sunday Funday Brunch
11:00 a.m. – Noon: Performance by a local DJ
Noon – 2:00 p.m.: Performance by New York City based DJ group Solidisco
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals