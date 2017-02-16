10th annual Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday

By Published: Updated:
b7a0d54ac1254aaaa3ea1444810429fc

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The tenth annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament returns for a tenth year on Friday.

The tournament will feature more than 240 hockey games and a variety of entertainment, including fireworks, a GIF photo booth and an exhibition game featuring the Buffalo police and the city’s fire department.

Here is the schedule of events for the tournament, which takes place at Buffalo RiverWorks at 359 Ganson St.

Friday, February 17, 2017
1:00 p.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day one Tournament play

1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. David Arrigo Painting

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Live performance by MoChester

Saturday, February 18, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth

10:10 a.m. – 10:40 p.m.: Day Two Tournament play continues

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Shuttle from Sabres game to RiverWorks

4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.: Unofficial Team USA vs. Team Canada Sled Exhibition Game

5:40 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.:  Ice Bubble Hockey for select players and fans

6:10 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.:  Buffalo Police vs. Buffalo Fire Exhibition Game (coached by Sabres Alumni Daryl Shannon and Mike Wilson)

7:00 p.m.: Fireworks show commemorating 10 years of the Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament

Sunday, February 19, 2017          

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: David Arrigo Painting

10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: GIF Photobooth

10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Day 3 Tournament play continues

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Sunday Funday Brunch

11:00 a.m. – Noon: Performance by a local DJ

Noon – 2:00 p.m.:  Performance by New York City based DJ group Solidisco

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Division semi-finals & finals

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s