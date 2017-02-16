3 arrested as result of drug investigations

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albion police and the Orleans County Major Felony Task Force worked together to make arrests related to alleged drug sales.

On Wednesday, authorities searched a vehicle and its occupants on N. Main St. in Albion. There, they say they seized a quantity of heroin packaged for sale.

Another vehicle was stopped by members of the Task Force and police on N. Liberty St. In this instance, authorities say they seized crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Authorities say they have been investigating the sale and distribution of drugs from Rochester to Albion.

As a result of these alleged seizures, three people were arrested.

Leonel Lopez-Sanchez, 45, of Rochester, was charged with three counts each of criminal controlled substance possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Little Falls resident Patricio Borquez, 42, was accused of one count each of the same third-degree charges.

Rochester resident Jeffrey Magee, 35, was accused of three counts each of the same charges, plus three counts of fifth-degree criminal controlled substance possession.

Lopez-Sanchez and Borquez were jailed in Orleans County on $200,000 bail. Magee was also jailed there, but on $100,000 bail.

Lopez-Sanchez and Borquez face additional drug charges and may face deportation.