30 suspected illegal immigrants arrested in WNY this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 30 suspected illegal immigrants were arrested in western New York this week.

On Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 23 people suspected of illegally being in the Unites States. Agents and Hamburg police were seen at the 7-Eleven store at Southwestern Boulevard and Sowles Road that evening.

According to witnesses, a number of suspects were removed from white vans and detained.

All who were detained in the raid were men between the ages of 19 and 63. They came from the following countries:

Honduras (4)

El Salvador (4)

Guatemala (7)

Mexico (5)

Nicaragua (1)

Brazil (2)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was a “random raid” that was not the result of policies enacted by President Donald Trump or his administration.

On Wednesday afternoon, Border Patrol received a call about suspected illegal immigrants at an address on Long Rd. in Grand Island.

Because of the call, officials started to increase patrols in the area. At one point, agents say they saw two vans containing multiple people pull into a restaurant on Grand Island Blvd.

Four people exited one of the vans, and all were determined to be in the U.S. illegally, officials say.

The other van contained six people, according to officials. They say half of that van’s occupants were illegally in the U.S.

One of the people arrested was determined to be a convicted sex offender in North Carolina who was previously deported, officials say.

All who were arrested during this incident were male. Five of them were from Mexico, and the other two were from Honduras.