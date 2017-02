NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five children who were missing from Rochester were located safe in Niagara Falls.

Two people were arrested in connection to the case — Mark Johnson and Ice-Lynn Johnson. They were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say the two were suspected of taking the kids this past August. A family member reported them as missing.

The Johnsons and the kids were found in a home on Wednesday. The two who are charged will be taken to Monroe County Jail.