Adams, Mobley duo for Bonnies among the best in the country

The Bonnies are led by the duo of guards Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, who average 40 points per game.

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (10) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure is the third seed entering the A-10 tournament, which it will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round against an opponent not yet determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (10) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. St. Bonaventure is the third seed entering the A-10 tournament, which it will open on Friday in the quarterfinal round against an opponent not yet determined. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – All eyes were on Jaylen Adams when this Bonnies season began.

The junior was named to the preseason Atlantic 10 first team, and currently sits in the top-20 nationally for scoring, averaging 21 points per game.

“I look forward to this last stretch,” Adams said. “Hopefully we can get something cooking.”

But, when the double teams came for Adams, and when he missed two games with an injury, the Bonnies didn’t break a sweat.

Matt Mobley, a transfer guard from Central Connecticut State, has fit into the brown and white’s offensive puzzle perfectly.

“It is almost like pick your poison with either one of us,” Adams added.

The success didn’t come as a surprise. While sitting out last season due to transfer rules, Mobley was sarcastically referred to as the best scout team player the Bonnies have ever had.

“You didn’t know if in that year he would lose some competitive fire in his year off,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said after practice on Monday night. “He didn’t.”

“Open three’s, lay-ups, getting out and running. Those are all things I like,” Mobley said with a smile.

This season, Adams and Mobley are one of the best 1-2 punches in college hoops. While averaging 40 points a game, they rank as the fourth highest scoring duo in the country.

“Basketball is a team sport so you need more than one guy, obviously,” Adams said. “Matt does a good job helping me.”

“I feel like you have to play both and keep us honest,” Mobley said. “You can’t shade either one of us.”

“The have a good relationship off the court which makes it strong on the court as well,” Schmidt added.

Now, the focus shifts to the post season. It’s no secret the Bonnies are gunning for a top four spot in the league, securing a double bye for the A-10 tournament in Pittsburgh. And, if Adams and Mobley are in sync, St. Bonaventure’s offense will be tough to stop.

“Me and him have to be clicking for the full 40-minutes of the game and hopefull we can be in a good spot to win the game.” Mobley said.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s