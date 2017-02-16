Adams, Mobley duo for Bonnies among the best in the country

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – All eyes were on Jaylen Adams when this Bonnies season began.

The junior was named to the preseason Atlantic 10 first team, and currently sits in the top-20 nationally for scoring, averaging 21 points per game.

“I look forward to this last stretch,” Adams said. “Hopefully we can get something cooking.”

But, when the double teams came for Adams, and when he missed two games with an injury, the Bonnies didn’t break a sweat.

Matt Mobley, a transfer guard from Central Connecticut State, has fit into the brown and white’s offensive puzzle perfectly.

“It is almost like pick your poison with either one of us,” Adams added.

The success didn’t come as a surprise. While sitting out last season due to transfer rules, Mobley was sarcastically referred to as the best scout team player the Bonnies have ever had.

“You didn’t know if in that year he would lose some competitive fire in his year off,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said after practice on Monday night. “He didn’t.”

“Open three’s, lay-ups, getting out and running. Those are all things I like,” Mobley said with a smile.

This season, Adams and Mobley are one of the best 1-2 punches in college hoops. While averaging 40 points a game, they rank as the fourth highest scoring duo in the country.

“Basketball is a team sport so you need more than one guy, obviously,” Adams said. “Matt does a good job helping me.”

“I feel like you have to play both and keep us honest,” Mobley said. “You can’t shade either one of us.”

“The have a good relationship off the court which makes it strong on the court as well,” Schmidt added.

Now, the focus shifts to the post season. It’s no secret the Bonnies are gunning for a top four spot in the league, securing a double bye for the A-10 tournament in Pittsburgh. And, if Adams and Mobley are in sync, St. Bonaventure’s offense will be tough to stop.

“Me and him have to be clicking for the full 40-minutes of the game and hopefull we can be in a good spot to win the game.” Mobley said.