Niagara Falls officer will not face charges after shooting

Related Coverage Police investigating officer involved shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After shooting a suspect during a September drug raid, a Niagara Falls Police Officer will not face charges.

Officer Thomas Rodgers shot Stacey Lewis, 33, in the abdomen during a raid on 20th St. Police said that Lewis was resistant and had an assault weapon in his hands.

Lewis, who was accused of drug and weapon-related crimes, was hospitalized. The incident was the first officer-involved shooting in 2.5 years.

MORE | Details of the raid can be found here.

Rodgers was placed on administrative leave after the incident, pending investigation results.

On Thursday, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office released a statement saying, “The grand jury investigation has completed its investigation and has declined to seek prosecution.”

STATEMENT | Read the full DA statement here.