OneRepublic coming to Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — OneRepublic will perform at Darien Lake on July 25.

As part of the Honda Civic Tour, Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur are also on the bill.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $135.

Lawn four packs can be bought for $75 while they last. Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.