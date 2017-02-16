OneRepublic coming to Darien Lake

By Published: Updated:
(Still image from OneRepublic's music video for "Let's Hurt Tonight" courtesy of OneRepublicVEVO on YouTube.)
(Still image from OneRepublic's music video for "Let's Hurt Tonight" courtesy of OneRepublicVEVO on YouTube.)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — OneRepublic will perform at Darien Lake on July 25.

As part of the Honda Civic Tour, Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur are also on the bill.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $135.

Lawn four packs can be bought for $75 while they last. Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s