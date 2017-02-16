Reports of low-flying plane in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is working to find out what caused a loud noise that jarred people in the Clarence area Wednesday evening.

Calls and emails flooded into our newsroom around 6:45 p.m. from people who said they heard a low-flying plane. We’ve reached out to police and sheriff’s deputies to see what they know about the incident.

News 4 also contacted the FAA. One man in the Town of Alden told us he was brushing off his car when he saw the low-flying plane. He estimated it was only flying at about 300 feet.

Last Sunday marked eight years since Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center killing 50 people, including one person on the ground.

