Search halted for 2 snowmobilers who broke through lake ice

LIVONIA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’re suspending the search for two men who are presumed to have drowned after their snowmobile broke through thin ice on a western New York lake.

A fourth day of searching Conesus Lake on Wednesday failed to find the bodies of Christopher Copeland, of Livonia, and Jason Fluet, of Rochester, both 40. Family members told police the two men went snowmobiling early Saturday morning and never returned.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty says the search has been suspended until the ice melts enough for searchers to use sonar to scan a wider area of the lake’s northern end in Livonia, 20 miles south of Rochester.

Police say the men were riding on one snowmobile when they went onto the ice. Two helmets were found after a search was launched Sunday.