Senate hearings for Supreme Court pick to begin March 20

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. resident Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, has made his judicial philosophy clear through written opinions, speeches and other writings. He is widely described as a federalist and an originalist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch on March 20.

That’s the word from Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who made the announcement Thursday after consulting with the panel’s top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein.

Grassley says he expects the hearings to last three to four days. The first day will have opening statements by committee members and the federal judge tapped for the high court vacancy.

Questioning of Gorsuch will begin March 21.

Gorsuch has been paying courtesy calls on senators for the past few weeks.

The vacancy happened more than a year ago when Justice Antonin Scalia died. Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, insisting the voters should have a say.

