WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst restaurant will be shutting its doors after dinner on Sunday.

Tandoori’s, which serves Indian cuisine, opened in 1991 and currently operates on Transit Rd. The Palms Banquets, which opened in 2001, will also close.

“We want to thank the tremendous city of Buffalo and our local community for your loyal support,” the owners said in a statement. “Against many odds, our restaurant grew and business flourished in times when many ethnic cuisines did not here.”