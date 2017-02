WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Wellsville are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Justin Haynes, 29, is accused of aggravated family offense, menacing, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

He is six feet tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at (585) 593-5600, email them at wellsvillepolice@wellsvilleny.com or contact police on Facebook.