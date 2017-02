Related Coverage 19-year-old charged in accidental fatal shooting of friend

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teen accused of killing his friend faced a judge.

Jake Klocek, 19, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and was arraigned Friday morning. He is also charged with acting recklessly around a gun.

Police say Klocek accidentally shot Anthony King in the stomach in Elma this past November.

King, who died at ECMC, was also 19.

