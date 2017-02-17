2 men plead guilty after waterfall deaths of children

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men, charged after they and five children were swept by a 70-foot waterfall, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

This past June, Tyler Jennings, 34, and Chad Staley, 32, visited Letchworth State Park with five children. After they entered a restricted area of the park, the water right above the Lower Falls, all seven were swept away.

Two of the children, Dylan Giangregorio, 9, and Preston Giangregorio, 6, were killed. Their bodies were discovered days later.

Authorities say the group was trying to see the waterfalls up close before the incident occurred.

In court Wednesday, Staley and Jennings entered guilty pleas.

“This has been difficult and emotional case for all involved and it is my hope that this disposition will begin to bring closure to the families involved, justice for Dylan, Preston and all of the children and at the same time send a message that danger/warning/park signs matter as they are there to protect the public,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said. “Hopefully Dylan’s and Preston’s deaths will not be in vain and that park visitors will learn from this preventable tragedy by following the rules of the park going forward.”

When sentenced, Staley and Jennings could spend up to four years in jail. They will be sentenced on May 17.