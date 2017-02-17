2 men plead guilty after waterfall deaths of children

By Published: Updated:
LETCHWORTH | GIF | GIF GALLERY | WEB TAG

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men, charged after they and five children were swept by a 70-foot waterfall, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

This past June, Tyler Jennings, 34, and Chad Staley, 32, visited Letchworth State Park with five children. After they entered a restricted area of the park, the water right above the Lower Falls, all seven were swept away.

Two of the children, Dylan Giangregorio, 9, and Preston Giangregorio, 6, were killed. Their bodies were discovered days later.

Authorities say the group was trying to see the waterfalls up close before the incident occurred.

In court Wednesday, Staley and Jennings entered guilty pleas.

“This has been difficult and emotional case for all involved and it is my hope that this disposition will begin to bring closure to the families involved, justice for Dylan, Preston and all of the children and at the same time send a message that danger/warning/park signs matter as they are there to protect the public,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said. “Hopefully Dylan’s and Preston’s deaths will not be in vain and that park visitors will learn from this preventable tragedy by following the rules of the park going forward.”

When sentenced, Staley and Jennings could spend up to four years in jail. They will be sentenced on May 17.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s