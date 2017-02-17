375 students hit by flu at SUNY Brockport

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
SUNY Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds of students at a state college in western New York have come down with the flu over the past two weeks.

Officials at The College at Brockport tell sources that about 375 students have sought treatment for flu symptoms since around Feb. 1.

Libby Caruso, the college’s director of health counseling services, says none of the students who have had bouts of the flu were known to be hospitalized. She says it’s the largest number of flu cases at Brockport in more than 25 years.

Caruso says the number of new cases of flue has dropped this week from a high of 30 to 40 a day to five to 10.

Brockport, located 15 miles west of Rochester, has an undergraduate enrollment of about 7,000.

