7, including former police officer, arrested at protest outside Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Outside of the venue where Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gave his State of the City Address, seven protesters were arrested.

Brown delivered his speech early Friday afternoon. Right near the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center, at Franklin and Court streets, protesters were seen trying to confront Brown about the recent death of Wardel Davis.

Davis died in police custody last week.

At one point, a vehicle drove into a group of protesters. It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Car drives into group of protesters at Court and Franklin Street. No visible injuries

As protesters gathered, so did police, outside of the Convention Center.

Police told protesters who were blocking the intersection at Franklin and Court that their protest was an unlawful assembly. That is when arrests began.

Arrests starting at Franklin and Court

One of the protesters arrested was former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne. The others have not been named.