Analysis: O.J. Simpson could be released from jail months from now

LOVELOCK, Nev. (WIVB) — Since 2008, former Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson has been locked up at a correctional facility in Nevada. He was imprisoned after an incident where he forcefully tried to reclaim memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in jail, but could be getting out as early as this summer.

Convicted of conspiracy, burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, Simpson may be released early, according to an analysis by Sports Illustrated contributor and University of New Hampshire law professor Michael McCann, along with co-writer Jon Wertheim.

CBS Sports obtained the 11 factors that will be considered in Simpson’s release, and his scores, from Sports Illustrated.

Age at the time of first arrest (0 points)

Prior probation or parole revocation (0 points)

Employment history immediately before arrest (0 points)

Offense leading to current or prior convictions (2 points)

History of drug or alcohol abuse (0 points or 1 point)

Gender (1 point)

Current age (-1 point)

Active gang membership (0 points)

Completed education, vocational or treatment program during prison term (-1 point or 0 points)

Disciplinary write-ups (-1 point)

Custody level (0 points)

Since Simpson’s score on the analysis ends up between zero and two points, according to CBS Sports, this would make him a good candidate for parole, as he would be deemed a low risk.

In 1995, Simpson was tried and ultimately acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.