Animal remains found in former site of pet store

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating remains found in a building that used to be a pet store.

An employee with the building’s owner said they found animal remains while cleaning out the basement.

The remains have been handed over to the SPCA. They are performing an exam to determine what type of animal died.

Pet store Neptune’s Gardens rented the building for 15 years, but moved to a smaller location several months ago. They are still in business.

Officials say they do not know how the animal died, and are investigating.

