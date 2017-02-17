Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivers State of the City



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown delivered his 11th State of the City address Friday to a gathering of business, community and civic leaders at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Inside the convention center, several protestors attempted to disrupt his remarks, but they were quickly escorted out.

Brown highlighted a number of initiatives ranging from economic development to job creation.

He says there will be no hike in the residential and commercial property tax rate for a 12th straight year.

“We’ve become a place for new and existing companies from around the world to relocate and to expand,” Brown said.

“We are still a city of dreamers, innovators and strivers, and we’re becoming a stronger and more inclusive Buffalo,” he added.

He talked about adding two new Buffalo Police sub-stations; one at the Broadway Market and the other at Canalside.

Brown says the city is expanding the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program aimed at hiring more 17 to 21 year olds.

He says the city will commit an additional $1 million to the Say Yes education initiative, which helps boost high school graduation rates.

“Graduation rates in our city school have climbed to 64 percent — the highest graduation rate in years,” he told the audience.

He also hit on quality of life issues — like the city’s crime rate, which he says is down 35 percent since 2005, but acknowledged more needs to be done.

“Sadly violence has shattered too many lives and families. As mayor, I’ve seen it firsthand. It touches and affects all of us. I will continue to work relentlessly to prevent these tragedies from occurring,” he added.

Brown, a Democrat, has not announced that he will seek a fourth term, but sources close to him say he is planning to run again.