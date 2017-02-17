Buffalo native on reality show, “Stranded with a Million Dollars”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo native Alonzo Valentine went from being able to go to the fridge and eat anything…to having to hunt for fish and other edible food in a matter of days.

Last March, he joined the cast of MTV’s new reality show called, “Stranded with a Million Dollars.”

“If I ate, I had to hunt it. If I didn’t hunt it, then I didn’t eat it. And if I hunted it, I wasn’t going to eat it raw. So I had to cook it in order to eat it. In order to cook it, I had to start a fire. If it rained, then I couldn’t start a fire. So there you go. It was pretty hard,” Valentine said.

MTV put ten people in a jungle in Fiji. They had a million dollars, but there was a catch. If a cast member wanted a gallon of water, that would cost $3 thousand. A tent ran for $60 thousand.

Valentine said he used his experience as a veteran of the Army National Guard to get by with little to nothing.

Knowing that he could only wear one outfit for 40 days, he thought about it strategically. “The idea of the show is what can you do to survive with nothing but the clothes on your back,” he said. “I decided to wear blue jeans and tube socks. I had my army boots. I thought that would come in handy. A long sleeve shirt and a bucket hat.”

Alonzo said the entire experience was challenging.

You can watch him battle the elements when the show premieres on MTV on Tuesday, February 21st. Valentine will have a viewing party at the Applebee’s on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga at 9:30 that night.