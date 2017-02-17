Father of teen killed in Kensington crash shares memories of his son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 17-year-old Zaire Abernathy always marched to the beat of his own drum. It’s something his father Kirk said now makes him laugh, and brings him to tears.

“He was born early, he walked early. And then I look and I’m like wow, he (left) me early,” he told News 4 Friday.

Saturday marks the one month anniversary of the crash that killed two Buffalo teens and injured two others.

Zaire, a Junior at St. Lawrence, was driving on Kensington Avenue near Grider Street with three friends the night of Jan. 18. He was just recently granted a new curfew.

“He just turned 17 on the 7, and he was excited,” his father said.

According to Buffalo Police, Abernathy lost control of the car and hit a tree. He was taken to ECMC, along with the three 14-year-old girls who were in the car with him.

“I get there, and they let me right in. And I was like something’s wrong. They never let you right in.”

Zaire, one of eight children, died that night.

Days later, 14-year-old passenger Aniyah Lewis also passed away. The other two passengers are still recovering from their injuries.

Kirk Abernathy looks at a collage of his son’s photos for strength.

“He always looked ahead. Most 17-year-old kids, they live for right now. This kid was looking for what can I do tomorrow.”

The teenager had career goals, aspirations, and adventures he wanted to take.

“For him not even to fulfill any of those dreams…but then I think about it, well you know what, he had them,” Abernathy said with a smile.

The father of eight told News 4 Jan. 18 will always be burned into his memory.

“I look back to that day, I remember getting up from my sleep to that phone call.”

He admitted that he wished he would have made Zaire come home earlier, just to see his face.

In a way though, he said Zaire is home. Remembering him, and the joy he brought to his family, is how Abernathy plans to move forward.