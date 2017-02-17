Jamestown bar ordered to shut down

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown bar has been ordered to immediately shut down.

The Outback, or as people also know it, “The Bar,” was told to cease all food and beverage services on Friday.

The Environmental Health Division of the County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) served the order since the bar operator failed to maintain a valid permit for operation.

“This is an unfortunate situation but despite our efforts to work with The Outback/The Bar, minimum requirements to maintain a valid permit to operate a food service establishment have not been met,” County Health Official Christine Schuyler said.