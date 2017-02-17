Lockport woman’s #Disabledandcute hashtag goes viral

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keah Brown has struggled with cerebral palsy for all of her life.

“There’s a lot of aching joints it affects my right side mostly so it takes me a while to get dressed in the morning, longer than most people and then when I walk long distances its really rough because my legs start to ache and I have to sit down,” said Keah Brown, Cliche Magazine Senior Entertainment Writer.

Keah is a published writer, and spends a lot of time writing about challenges she faces as a black woman and being physically disabled.

“I write a lot about disability and blackness and the way they intersect and so kind of like the way I navigate the world as a disabled black person,” said Brown.

For many years, the 25-year-old admits she had a tough time with loving herself and her appearance. But recently Keah says something just clicked.

“I realized that I really like myself now that I’m getting to a good place where like I love myself and I love my body and I wanted to make a hashtag that celebrated that. I was about celebrating myself,” said Brown.

She posted a few of her favorite selfies on Twitter along with the hashtag #disabledandcute. What happened next took her by surprise.

“People just kept sharing stories with me, their types of disabilities and why they feel cute and why they think it’s okay to celebrate that cuteness,” said Brown.

Before long her hashtag went viral on social media and several websites like Cosmo and Yahoo. It’s a simple concept with a powerful message that’s spreading like wildfire.

“As you are all that you are, is enough,” said Brown.

Keah wants to continue spreading this message of self empowerment and hopes it will lead the change for disabled people.