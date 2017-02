ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 100 employees will be affected by the closure of Quality Park envelope facility in Orchard Park.

The reason for the closure is economic, according to a New York State WARN notice.

Layoffs of the facility’s 111 employees are expected to start next month and continue through May 18. Facility operations will close between Feb. 17 and June 16.