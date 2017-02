GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Justice Department has released new information related to the arrest of suspected illegal immigrants on Grand Island Wednesday.

20-year-old Armando Navarette-Dominguez of Mexico was one of the 9 suspected illegal immigrants arrested by Border Patrol agents. He was deported in 2009 after being convicted on a child sex charge in North Carolina.

He is now accused of illegally re-entering the country and could spend 20 years in prison if convicted.