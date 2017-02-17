Overnight fire at Cheektowaga business

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters worked quickly early Friday morning to keep a fire behind a Cheektowaga business from spreading. Crews got the call around 4:30 in the morning.

They contained the flames and smoke to a rear two car garage attached to the main building. The main buildings houses Ink Spot, a tattoo and piercing business.

Investigators tell us News 4 the garage has significant damage. No one was hurt. Investigators are working to find out the case.

Crews had a stretch of Harlem Road closed for several houses. It has since reopened.

 

