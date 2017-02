ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four kids were taken from their Attica home after authorities say they discovered them in deplorable conditions.

Attica police were assisting Wyoming County Child Protective Services in an investigation on Exchange St.

The four kids were placed in foster care, and a woman was charged. Lisa Strong, 34, faces four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

After her arraignment, Strong was jailed in Wyoming County on $2,500 bail. She will be back in court next month.