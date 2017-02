TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda woman was taken into custody after police say she backed into a parked ambulance that was on a first aid call.

Early Friday morning, Tonawanda police say Tiffany Stein, 30, told them she was “drinking Coors light and had a shot at a bar on Sheridan Drive” before the crash.

According to police, she was more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

Stein was charged with DWI, unsafe backing and failure to use due care. She was held on $250 bail.