Pond hockey tournament about to get underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The annual Labatt Blue Pond hockey tournament is going on this year.

It’s been growing every year and now, more nearly a thousand people are here for the annual pond hockey tournament, losing their pads and showing off their skating and stick skills.

It’s taking place at Buffalo Riverworks all weekend starting at 1pm Friday afternoon.

Aside from pond hockey, there’s bubble hockey, an exhibition sled hockey game, and a game between Buffalo police and Buffalo fire.

Live music and DJs will be around all weekend.

