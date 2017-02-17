Sabres look to avoid emotional attachment to wins and losses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres practiced at HarborCenter on Friday afternoon, following a win over the Colorado Avalanche that came on Thursday night. After a rough week of winning and losing games last week, the Sabres won two in-a-row this week and have an opportunity to win two more this weekend when they welcome the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. It goes without saying but getting off the emotional roller coaster is very important for the blue and gold moving forward.

“Our focus is one game at a time here four times in a row for the last four,” head coach Dan Bylsma said. “It is a big win for us to put two together but at the same time we need to have an even keel about us going into playing St. Louis.”

“It is a long season and there are going to be some ups and downs and you have to try and keep your emotions in check,” winger Kyle Okposo said. “You can’t get too high when you win a couple games and when you lose you can’t get too low you have to try and maintain and bring your best every night. But, at the same times we have to realize the opportunity we have in front of us and do our best.”

“With a loss we get real low and with a high we get real high,” defenseman Cody Franson added. “I think if you watch the good teams they are able to manage those things and make it a small wave issue. It was more of a roller coaster for us, the high peaks and low valleys. That is not what we are focusing on right now, we are focusing on the game in front of us.”

Evander Kane did not practice with the team on Friday — he is battling an illness and was given a day of rest. Cody Franson, who has missed time with a foot injury, has been medically cleared and said he will be ready to play this weekend.