Senate confirms Pruitt as head of EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott Pruitt was approved on Friday by a vote of 52-46.

Pruitt served six years as Oklahoma’s attorney general and was closely aligned with oil and gas companies in his home state, whose executives backed his political campaigns. He filed 14 lawsuits as attorney general challenging EPA regulations, including President Barack Obama’s plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

Pruitt’s nomination was strongly opposed by environmental groups that predict he will roll back EPA’s enforcement efforts.

