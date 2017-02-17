True or False: Robins are a sign of spring

JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) —A lot of viewers have sent in photos to our newsroom of robins. And it’s not just a few. There are flocks of them.This time of year, if you see a bird you might think, is spring coming? Not so fast…Bird migration is a complicated process, especially for Robins.

Tom Kerr, Naturalist at the Buffalo Audubon Society, told News 4,”We live at the Northern edge of the Robin’s year round range. So there are plenty that stay every year, there’s plenty that leave.”

Whether or not they choose to do so all depends on food. Kerr said, “They switch their diet from insects to berries and fruit in the winter time, so if there are crab apple trees or any type of trees with berries, they’re going to be going to that looking for food.”

And they don’t do it alone.He shared, “We’ll see flocks of them searching for food.”

But that’s different for the birds in the spring. Kerr told News 4,”In the springtime they have a territory and they have a nest and they’re defending their resources and they’ll chase other robins away. This time of year they’re all just going to food.”

The more Robins there are, the easier it is to find the food source. That’s why many of you have been seeing groups of Robins together. He said, “This isn’t unusual. The Robin’s aren’t unusual the snow is.”

The lack of significant snow this year has allowed many people to see more of the birds. Kerr had a theory as to why.He said, “Maybe it’s just with less snow people are outside more and it’s easier for them to see them.”

If you’re trying to spot a Robin, putting food in your bird feeder won’t help. Robins tend to stay away. You’ll have to exercise patience and come across a little luck. Kerr said, “Migration is tough and a lot of birds die migrating it’s a lot easier and safer to stay in one place if they have food.”