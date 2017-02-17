Trump expected to name Buffalo native as communications director

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senators on his Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Republican consultant Mike Dubke as White House communications director. That’s according to a person with knowledge of his hiring.

Dubke is the founder of Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising.

Dubke’s hiring will lighten the load on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who has also been handling the duties of communications director during Trump’s first month in office. Trump initially hired campaign aide Jason Miller for the communications job, but Miller withdrew before the inauguration.

Trump has privately pinned some of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.

The person with knowledge of the hiring was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

